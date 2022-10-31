The identity of Liam Payne’s new “mystery girlfriend” has been revealed.

The former One Direction star was spotted holding hands with a blonde beauty in London over the weekend, as they headed to a Halloween party together dressed as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

It has since been revealed that Liam’s rumoured new beau is 23-year-old US party girl Kate Cassidy.

Liam Payne channels Tommy Lee with mystery blonde as they hold hands during night out in London https://t.co/lb0vapzyZg — The Sun Showbiz (@TheSunShowbiz) October 30, 2022

A source told The Sun: “They are mad about each other. Kate is a wild girl so Liam is definitely in for a fun ride.”

“She is always out in nightclubs and seems to be loving London.”

According to the publication, Kate is from New Jersey but has been living in London for the past two months.

She took to Instagram over the weekend to share a snap of her and Liam in their Halloween costumes.

Liam’s new rumoured romance comes months after he confirmed his split from his fiancée Maya Henry, after she publicly reacted to photos of him “wrapped around” model Aliana Mawla.

Photos of the Strip That Down singer embracing Aliana from behind emerged on a fan account, who initially thought it was Maya in the photo.

But Maya, who got engaged to Liam in August 2020, wrote under the post: “I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman.”

“This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now,” she added.

In response to Maya’s comment, a rep for Liam confirmed the couple had parted ways.

Liam, 28, and Maya, 22, were first linked in 2018, shortly after he split from Cheryl Cole, with whom he shares a 5-year-old son named Bear. The former 1D star later proposed to the model in August 2020 with a ring estimated to be worth more than $4 million.