The Hills star Whitney Port announces she’s suffered a pregnancy loss

“Sending all my love to those of you dealing with this right now. And I don’t want to be insensitive by making light of it, but glass half full- I don’t physically feel like complete s*** anymore,” she added. Whitney and her husband Tim Rosenman, who are parents to a 4-year-old son named Sonny, have sadly lost three other pregnancies in the past. Earlier this month, Whitney revealed she was expecting again, but expressed fears she was having another “unhealthy pregnancy” in an emotional YouTube video. In the video, Whitney said: “I’m currently 7 weeks pregnant, which is supposed to be obviously really exciting, and it has been up until yesterday…” “I have been going to the doctor and monitoring it, because of my history with miscarriages. I’ve had two miscarriages and a chemical pregnancy. And everything was looking good up until yesterday.” “I went to the doctor and he did an ultrasound. Whatever was happening in there was not where it was supposed to be given the week that I’m at,” she explained. “He said that he was pessimistic about this pregnancy, and then he told me to get blood drawn…”

“Moral of the story is, this is likely another unhealthy pregnancy. It’s such a huge part of our lives right now, and it affects everything, physically and mentally and everything that we do,” she said.

“So it just felt like an opportunity to just share it, because I couldn’t just sit here and go on with my life and not share it. And I know that there’s likely so many people out there that have had to deal with this.”

Whitney continued: “I definitely feel scared for myself and my confidence and my self-worth and what this means for that.”

“And also for not being able to give this family what I think would be the best for it. I’m, yeah, the emotions are obviously very complicated.”