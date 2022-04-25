The Happy Pear apologise following backlash over ‘factually wrong’ video on breast cancer

The Happy Pear twins Stephen and David Flynn have apologised for upsetting fans after posting a “factually wrong” video online suggesting ways to reduce breast cancer risk through diet.

The video, which has since been deleted from their Instagram account, made claims about breast cancer rates in women in the UK and other high-income countries and suggested ways people can reduce their risk of breast cancer.

The Wicklow natives took to their Instagram Stories on Sunday to say that it was not their intention to upset anyone.

They said in the video: “We posted a video recently about breast cancer and a number of people got upset and we just wanted to say that was never our intention and we’re really sorry for upsetting anyone.”

“It was a snippet from a podcast that we recorded with a doctor on women’s health but just wanted to say apologies.”

The brothers opened The Happy Pear fruit and vegetable shop in Greystones back in 2004, and have gone on to release multiple cookbooks promoting healthy, vegan and plant-based food options.

However, the short video posted online promoting their most recent podcast episode came under heavy online criticism, with many commenters urging them to remove the video (which they did).

In the video, a voiceover on the clip said: “One in seven women in the UK and other high-income countries will get a diagnosis of breast cancer in their lifetime, versus one in a hundred in Hong Kong and one in a thousand in China.”

“Some of the possible factors are excessive saturated fat intake, excessive dairy intake and excessive animal products intake.”

“Here’s five things to reduce your risk; aim for a healthy body weight, eat mostly whole food, plant-based. Aim for eight to 13 fruit and veg portions per day; reduce alcohol consumption, avoid smoking and move regularly; eat mushrooms – reduces your risk of breast cancer, east soy products two to three times per day.”

Scientist Dr. David Robert Grimes, whose work has included research on cancer and tumours, branded the video “factually wrong.” Grimes said diet is just a small contributing factor to developing the disease.

Dr. Grimes told Independent.ie that even if someone did everything “right,” the amount of modifiable risk is only 30pc, which was echoed by the WHO.

He said that there is no clear evidence that reducing dairy will impact a person’s risk of getting cancer.

“Most cancer research groups, charities and institutes in the world will tell you that the evidence does not support that at all.”

Dr. Grimes continued: “In some cancers like bowel cancers, it can decrease risk.”

“In the video they also tried to make an inference about the population about parts of Asia versus the population of Europe and there are massive differences in a lot of things there.”

“You can’t just pin it down to diet – it gets very hard to figure out exactly what diet is doing – but the truth of the matter is that it’s probably not doing that much.”