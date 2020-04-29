The Greatest Dancer axed by BBC after two series

The Greatest Dancer has been axed by the BBC after just two series.

The dance competition starred Cheryl, Matthew Morrison, Todrick Hall and Oti Mabuse as Dance Captains, and was hosted by Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo.

BBC said: “Whilst there are no plans for a further series of The Greatest Dancer, we are proud of the show.”

A spokesman also said the corporation “would like to thank everyone involved in bringing so many memorable moments to BBC One”.

The news comes just weeks after The Sun reported that the show faced being axed over plummeting ratings, after only 2.8 million viewers tuned into the series two finale.

A source has since told The Sun: “The writing was on the wall a while back. Now the BBC and everyone involved have decided enough is enough and they’ve binned it.”

“Critics liked it and it pulled in a younger audience. But the cost of the big production for the ratings the show delivered was too much.”

