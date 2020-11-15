The Gossies are BACK! The Gossies 2021 will take place virtually, with Lucy Kennedy as our new host

The Gossies are BACK! The Gossies 2021 will take place virtually, with...

We’re back!

Goss.ie is delighted to announce that The Gossies 2021 will be taking place virtually this coming January, with the fabulous Lucy Kennedy as our new host.

Sponsored by Ireland’s largest sports retailer Life Style Sports, this year we will be filming with Lucy in a top secret Dublin city centre location, where she will stream live into the homes of nominees and readers alike.

On Friday January 29th Lucy will host the event live, with our nominees on sponsors via Zoom, where our VIP guests will be treated to food and drinks at home, as well as a special virtual performance by Chasing Abbey.

On Sunday January 31st the awards will be broadcast online in full, so you can catch the winner’s speeches, the laughs in between and all the glitz and glam.

Speaking about taking on the hosting duties this year, Lucy told Goss.ie:

“I am so delighted to be hosting the Gossies 2021, as the Gossies number one fan of course.

“Although I will definitely miss dancing with Daithi O’Se, I am still so looking forward to hosting the awards.”

“Since people will all be in their living rooms, no better person to host it than me! And I really can’t wait.”

As always we will be rewarding the best of the best in the Irish entertainment industry.

Including categories such as Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Music Act, Best TV Show and Best Movie.

And we will be rewarding the top names in the fashion industry, from awards for Most Stylish Lady and Most Stylish Man to Fashion Designer of the Year.

Plus we will be awarding the best in the world of social media with categories like Best Social Media Star and Influencer of the Year.

Plus this year we will be introducing a new category.

We will be nominating key figures in the Irish entertainment industry who have changed the lives of many throughout 2020, from helping charities, to personally helping front line workers throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking about the awards going ahead, Goss.ie Founder and CEO Alexandra Ryan said:

“I am so excited to be bringing the Gossies back. We decided that we would be returning in 2021 virtually during the summer, and while people might miss the fun of being at the event itself, we want to do this as safely as possible.

“We know how difficult the last few months has been for everybody, and we really want to give everyone in the industry a fun night to look forward to.”

“Lucy Kennedy is an absolute pro and since this year will be more of a TV broadcast than an awards ceremony, I knew I needed someone with a strong background in live TV.”

“Plus she’s lived with half of the nominees through Living With Lucy so I knew she would be welcomed.

“A huge thank you to our title sponsor this year Life Style Sports. I am delighted such a strong and successful Irish company are partnering with us this year, for what will certainly be a night to remember.”

Speaking about the announcement, Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker added:

“I am so delighted that we are bringing back the Gossies for 2021.”

“Although it is going to be different this year, we are going to make sure everyone involved has a lot of fun, as always.”

Make sure to tune in, on January 31st, 2021. All Gossies 2021 nominees will be announced on Sunday January 10th.

See some of our favourite stars announce the news with us: