The Goss Countdown Show is BACK – with Love Island stars Faye Winter, Laura Anderson and Mitch Taylor

Goss.ie is excited to announce the return of our #GossCountdown Show, with a star-studded panel of guests.

In partnership with Tequila Rose and Oh Polly, we will be hosting a special event to count down to the final episode of this year’s Love Island on Monday, August 4th.

On the night, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Editor Kendra Becker will be joined in person by some of our all time favourite Love Island stars – including Faye Winter, Laura Anderson, and Mitch Taylor.

Our special guests will discuss everything that happened this season, and will reflect on their own experiences on the popular dating show.

Taking place at the Hyatt Centric Hotel in Dublin’s city centre, guests will be treated to drinks by Tequila Rose, and a fashion pop-up by Oh Polly on the night.

The #GossCountdown Show will also include exclusive chats with some of this year’s Islanders, who will dish the dirt on what really happened in the villa.

From the messiest Casa Amor, to the most ruthless Movie Night in the show’s history, we will be talking about the most dramatic moments of this season – and who we think will win the show.

Fancy joining us on the night? To celebrate the return of the #GossCountdown Show, we’re giving away tickets to our exclusive invite-only event.

Plus, the lucky winners will get to choose their own Oh Polly outfits to wear on the night.

For a chance to win two tickets to the event, enter our competition on Instagram below. Competition closes on Monday, July 28th, at 9pm. The winner will be contacted by the @goss.ie account only.

