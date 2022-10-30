The Good Nurse: The shocking true story behind Netflix’s new film

The Good Nurse is the #1 film on Netflix in Ireland right now.

Academy Award winners Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain star in the drama, which tells the true story of prolific serial killer Charles Cullen.

The official synopsis for the Tobias Lindholm directed movie reads: “Suspicious that her colleague is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths, a nurse risks her own life to uncover the truth in this gripping thriller based on true events.”

Jessica plays Amy Loughren in the film, who was a single mum of two kids and nurse in the ICU of Somerset Hospital, New Jersey.

She grew close to her colleague Charles Cullen on the night shifts in the ICU ward, before realising he was killing patients.

In 2003, Amy was approached by two detectives who questioned her about Charles, who was suspected of killing patients by injecting lethal doses of insulin and heart medications into their IV bags.

In an effort to get Charles to confess to his crimes, Amy put her life at risk by wearing a wire to record a conversation with him.

I get to share this brave woman’s story with you: Amy Loughren, a nurse who put herself at risk to put an end to dozens of murders. Watch the story of the most prolific serial killer in American History, #TheGoodNurse in theaters now and on @netflixfilm this Wednesday, Oct 26th pic.twitter.com/LaEZiW36Yo — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) October 23, 2022

Charles was arrested in December that same year, and he eventually pleaded guilty to the murders of 29 people across New Jersey and Pennsylvania over a 16-year period.

He is currently serving 11 consecutive life terms in a prison in New Jersey, and has since admitted to killing more victims. It is now estimated that Charles is responsible for 400 deaths.

Amy, who has visited Charles in prison, no longer works as a nurse. She was involved in filming of the Netflix movie about her and Charles, and has been doing press for it.

The Good Nurse is available to stream on Netflix now.