The couple are expecting their first child

The gender of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s baby has been revealed.

TMZ has reported that the couple are expecting a baby girl, after Gigi’s 25th birthday party doubled as a gender reveal over the weekend.

The news outlet confirmed the news, after fans spotted numerous pink gift bags and balloons in photos from Gigi’s birthday celebrations.

Bella posted that story on gigi’s birthday and she literally covered it because it says hello little one. OMG ALL THE PIECES ARE COMING TOGETHER. pic.twitter.com/QkNqzjn6Yn — فدوى (@MalikMyWings) April 29, 2020

Gigi and Zayn are yet to speak out about their baby news, but the model’s mother Yolanda confirmed the news during an interview with Dutch talk show RTL Boulevard.

“Still shocked our little secret got leaked to the press. Of course we are so excited,” she said.

“I’m excited to become Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.”

Gigi and Zayn first sparked romance rumours in November 2015, after he brutally called off his engagement to Little Mix star Perrie Edwards via text.

The pair dated up until March of 2018, when they announced their split via Twitter.

However just weeks later, Gigi and Zayn were spotted kissing in public, but they ended up splitting again at the end of 2018.

The pair then reconciled again before Christmas last year, after Gigi decided to give him another chance.

At the time, an insider told E! News: “She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed. Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently.”

“Everyone is happy for them and Yolanda and Bella have always loved Zayn. They all have always treated him like part of the family.”

