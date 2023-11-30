The FULL rumoured line-up for RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars 2024

The return of RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars is right around the corner.

Although the line-up of stars has yet to be announced, the broadcaster revealed the 11-strong line-up of professional dancers earlier this week.

Returning pros include Karen Byrne, Kylee Vincent, Laura Nolan, Salome Chachua, Stephen Vincent, Robert Rowiński, Denys Samson and Ervinas Merfeldas.

Meanwhile, there are three new professional dancers in the mix – Montel Hewson and Jillian Bromwich and Simone Arena.

With Dancing with the Stars set to return to our TV screens in just a matter of weeks, we’ve compiled a list of all the Irish stars who have been linked to the show so far.

Check out the full rumoured line-up here:

Katja Mia

Katja Mia started off as a contributor on the Virgin Media’s Ireland AM, and later landed a full-time role on the show, presenting alongside Martin King and Elaine Crowley on the weekends.

The 27-year-old has since landed a gig presenting The Six O’Clock Show alongside Brian Dowling.

“Katja is top of the list for Dancing with the Stars producers, and they have already had meetings about her joining the line-up,” an insider exclusively told Goss.ie.

“They see her as an exciting new talent in Ireland and she would be a great addition to the show.”

Miriam Mullins

Miriam Mullins has over 2.1 million followers on TikTok, and a further 140k on Instagram.

A source previously told the Sunday World: “Miriam is perfect for this show because she is fun and energetic and has a huge following. She will have to be one of the favourites to win the whole thing.”

“They are clearly looking for votes here by targeting influencers but they will need to ensure that all ages are catered for because it is a widely popular Sunday evening prime time show that needs to pull in huge numbers to justify the cost.”

Eileen Dunne

Eileen Dunne has reportedly agreed to appear on Dancing with the Stars, and producers are said to be “delighted” to have her on board.

A source previously told RSVP Live: “Eileen Dunne is one of the big names secured for Dancing with the Stars next year. Viewers didn’t know whether or not the show would be coming back amid cutbacks in RTÉ this year but the team behind it were working hard to ensure its return.”

“Bosses are delighted to have Eileen on board because she is such a big name and everyone at home will know her and get behind her.”

“She was part of RTÉ for 40 years and viewers will be delighted to see her back on screens again.”

Pamela Uba

Pamela Uba was the 2021 Miss Ireland.

A TV insider previously told Goss.ie that Pamela is also a main contender for the next season of DWTS, after being linked to the line-up for 2023.

Last year the beauty queen got to the final round, but lost out when top Irish influencer and businesswoman Suzanne Jackson joined the line-up.

Tadhg Fleming

The Irish Sun previously reported that popular TikTok star Tadhg Fleming has agreed to appear on the upcoming series of Dancing with the Stars.

A source told the publication: “Dancing With The Stars will get a massive boost from having Tadhg dancing every week with millions of his TikTok followers tuning in to support him on Sunday nights.”

The Kerry native and his father Derry had been linked to the line-up for the 2023 series, but previously set the record straight.

Last year, Tadhg exclusively told Goss.ie: “I can tell you now that we haven’t had any contact from them. My dad is absolutely sickened, because he’d love it!”

David Whelan

Wild Youth’s David Whelan has also been linked to the Dancing with the Stars 2024 line-up.

David and his bandmates Conor O’Donohoe, Ed Porter and Callum McAdam represented Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest earlier this year, but sadly missed out on a place in the grand final.

The singer was nursing an injury during the 67th annual contest, after suffering a serious accident which required him to undergo surgery.

Michael Sheehan

Michael Sheehan is best known for his role as chef Dean Dowling on Fair City.

A source told RSVP magazine: “Michael has been asked to appear on Dancing with the Stars by show bosses year after year.”

“This year is no different, but things have progressed differently and it looks like he has signed on the dotted line,” the source continued. “Fair City is one of Ireland’s biggest shows, so viewers will know exactly who he is.”

“He is also being lined up as eye candy for those tuning in at home during the winter.”

Rozanna Purcell

Roz Purcell is a prominent Irish social media star and Miss Universe 2010.

An insider told the Irish Sun on Sunday: “That Late Late appearance would have been to raise Roz’s profile ahead of DWTS.”

“She also has a new hiking book to promote. In fairness she rose to the occasion and was brilliant with Patrick.”

“She joined a panel with Brendan O’Carroll and Jason Byrne and still managed to get laughs. RTE will be delighted with how Roz went down on the Late Late.”