The full list of winners at the 2024 Emmy Awards

The 75th annual Emmy Awards took place on Monday, January 15, after being postponed due to the writer’s strikes.
The awards ceremony, which was originally meant to go ahead back in September, honoured the best in television from June 1, 2022 until May 31, 2023.
Our very own Irish actress Sharon Horgan was nominated for her role in Apple TV’s Bad Sisters, with HBO’s Succession leading the pack with a total of 27 nominations.
Take a look at the full list of winners here:
BEST TALK SERIES
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) – WINNER
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)
BEST REALITY COMPETITION
The Amazing Race (CBS)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) – WINNER
Survivor (CBS)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE
Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
Dominique Fishback (Swarm)
Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)
Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)
Ali Wong (Beef) – WINNER
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE
Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)
Evan Peters (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)
Steven Yeun (Beef) – WINNER
BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
Beef (Netflix) – WINNER
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Kieran Culkin (Succession) – WINNER
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
Sarah Snook (Succession) – WINNER
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Andor (Disney+)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)
The Last of Us (HBO/Max)
Succession (HBO/Max) – WINNER
The White Lotus (HBO/Max)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) – WINNER
Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Bill Hader (Barry)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Segel (Shrinking)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) – WINNER
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO/Max)
The Bear (FX) – WINNER
Jury Duty (Freevee)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Wednesday (Netflix)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)
Theo James (The White Lotus)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) – WINNER
Alan Ruck (Succession)
Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)
Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
James Marsden (Jury Duty)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) – WINNER
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) – WINNER
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Jessica Williams (Shrinking)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) – WINNER
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)
Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)
Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Murray Bartlett (Welcome To Chippendales)
Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird) – WINNER
Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Joseph Lee (BEEF)
Ray Liotta (Black Bird)
Young Mazino (Beef)
Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome To Chippendales)
Maria Bello (Beef)
Claire Danes (Fleishman Is In Trouble)
Juliette Lewis (Welcome To Chippendales)
Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)
Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) – WINNER
Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)
BEST DIRECTING IN A COMEDY SERIES
Barry, “wow,” Bill Hader
The Bear, “Review,” Christopher Storer – WINNER
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Four Minutes,” Amy Sherman-Palladino
The Ms. Pat Show, “Don’t Touch My Hair,” Mary Lou Belli
Ted Lasso, “So Long, Farewell,” Declan Lowney
Wednesday, “Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe,” Tim Burton
BEST DIRECTING IN A DRAMA SERIES
Andor, “Rix Road,” Benjamin Caron
Bad Sisters, “The Prick,” Dearbhla Walsh
The Last Of Us, “Long, Long Time,” Peter Hoar
Succession, “America Decides,” Andrij Parekh
Succession, “Connor’s Wedding,” Mark Mylod – WINNER
Succession, “Living+,” Lorene Scafaria
The White Lotus, “Arrivederci,” Mike White
BEST DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Beef, “Figures Of Light,” Lee Sung Jin – WINNER
Beef, “The Great Fabricator,” Jake Schreier
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, “Bad Meat,” Carl Franklin
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, “Silenced,” Paris Barclay
Fleishman Is In Trouble, “Me-Time,” Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton
Prey, Dan Trachtenberg
BEST WRITING IN A COMEDY SERIES
Barry, “wow,” Bill Hader
The Bear, “System,” Christopher Storer – WINNER
Jury Duty, “Ineffective Assistance,” Mekki Leeper
Only Murders in the Building, “I Know Who Did It,” John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, and Rob Turbovsky
The Other Two, “Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play,” Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider
Ted Lasso, “So Long, Farewell,” Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Jason Sudeikis
BEST WRITING IN A DRAMA SERIES
Andor, “One Way Out,” Beau Willimon
Bad Sisters, “The Prick,” Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer
Better Call Saul, “Point and Shoot,” Gordon Smith
Better Call Saul, “Saul Gone,” Peter Gould
The Last of Us, “Long, Long Time,” Craig Mazin
Succession, “Connor’s Wedding,” Jesse Armstrong – WINNER
The White Lotus, “Arrivederci,” Mike White
BEST WRITING IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Beef, “The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain,” Lee Sung Jin – WINNER
Fire Island, Joel Kim Booster
Fleishman Is in Trouble, “Me-Time,” Taffy Brodesser-Akner
Prey, Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg
Swarm, “Stung,” Janine Nabers and Donald Glover
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Al Yankovic and Eric Appel
BEST WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live