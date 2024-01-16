The full list of winners at the 2024 Emmy Awards

The 75th annual Emmy Awards took place on Monday, January 15, after being postponed due to the writer’s strikes.

The awards ceremony, which was originally meant to go ahead back in September, honoured the best in television from June 1, 2022 until May 31, 2023.

Our very own Irish actress Sharon Horgan was nominated for her role in Apple TV’s Bad Sisters, with HBO’s Succession leading the pack with a total of 27 nominations.

Take a look at the full list of winners here:

BEST TALK SERIES

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) – WINNER



Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

BEST REALITY COMPETITION

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) – WINNER



Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

Dominique Fishback (Swarm)

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Ali Wong (Beef) – WINNER

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)

Evan Peters (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)

Steven Yeun (Beef) – WINNER

BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Beef (Netflix) – WINNER



Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession) – WINNER



Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sarah Snook (Succession) – WINNER

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Andor (Disney+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)

The Last of Us (HBO/Max)

Succession (HBO/Max) – WINNER



The White Lotus (HBO/Max)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) – WINNER



Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Bill Hader (Barry)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) – WINNER

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO/Max)

The Bear (FX) – WINNER



Jury Duty (Freevee)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Wednesday (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)

Theo James (The White Lotus)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) – WINNER

Alan Ruck (Succession)

Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

James Marsden (Jury Duty)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) – WINNER

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) – WINNER

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) – WINNER

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)

Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Murray Bartlett (Welcome To Chippendales)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird) – WINNER

Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Joseph Lee (BEEF)

Ray Liotta (Black Bird)

Young Mazino (Beef)

Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome To Chippendales)

Maria Bello (Beef)

Claire Danes (Fleishman Is In Trouble)

Juliette Lewis (Welcome To Chippendales)

Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)

Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) – WINNER

Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)

BEST DIRECTING IN A COMEDY SERIES

Barry, “wow,” Bill Hader

The Bear, “Review,” Christopher Storer – WINNER

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Four Minutes,” Amy Sherman-Palladino

The Ms. Pat Show, “Don’t Touch My Hair,” Mary Lou Belli

Ted Lasso, “So Long, Farewell,” Declan Lowney

Wednesday, “Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe,” Tim Burton

BEST DIRECTING IN A DRAMA SERIES

Andor, “Rix Road,” Benjamin Caron

Bad Sisters, “The Prick,” Dearbhla Walsh

The Last Of Us, “Long, Long Time,” Peter Hoar

Succession, “America Decides,” Andrij Parekh

Succession, “Connor’s Wedding,” Mark Mylod – WINNER

Succession, “Living+,” Lorene Scafaria

The White Lotus, “Arrivederci,” Mike White

BEST DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Beef, “Figures Of Light,” Lee Sung Jin – WINNER

Beef, “The Great Fabricator,” Jake Schreier

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, “Bad Meat,” Carl Franklin

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, “Silenced,” Paris Barclay

Fleishman Is In Trouble, “Me-Time,” Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton

Prey, Dan Trachtenberg

BEST WRITING IN A COMEDY SERIES

Barry, “wow,” Bill Hader

The Bear, “System,” Christopher Storer – WINNER

Jury Duty, “Ineffective Assistance,” Mekki Leeper

Only Murders in the Building, “I Know Who Did It,” John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, and Rob Turbovsky

The Other Two, “Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play,” Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider

Ted Lasso, “So Long, Farewell,” Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Jason Sudeikis

BEST WRITING IN A DRAMA SERIES

Andor, “One Way Out,” Beau Willimon

Bad Sisters, “The Prick,” Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer

Better Call Saul, “Point and Shoot,” Gordon Smith

Better Call Saul, “Saul Gone,” Peter Gould

The Last of Us, “Long, Long Time,” Craig Mazin

Succession, “Connor’s Wedding,” Jesse Armstrong – WINNER

The White Lotus, “Arrivederci,” Mike White

BEST WRITING IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Beef, “The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain,” Lee Sung Jin – WINNER

Fire Island, Joel Kim Booster

Fleishman Is in Trouble, “Me-Time,” Taffy Brodesser-Akner

Prey, Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg

Swarm, “Stung,” Janine Nabers and Donald Glover

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Al Yankovic and Eric Appel

BEST WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live