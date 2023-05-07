The FULL list of winners at the 2023 IFTA Awards

The 2023 Irish Film and Television Awards, or IFTAs, took place on Sunday night.

Comedian Deirdre O’Kane hosted the awards show, which celebrates the best in Irish film and television, live from Dublin’s Royal Convention Centre.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Best Film

Aisha

The Banshees of Inisherin: WINNER

God’s Creatures

Lakelands

Róise & Frank

The Wonder

Director

Frank Berry – Aisha: WINNER

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Antonia Campbell Hughes – It Is In Us All

Emer Reynolds – Joyride

Conor McMahon – Let the Wrong One In

Rachael Moriarty and Peter Murphy – Róise & Frank

Script

Frank Berry – Aisha: WINNER

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Shane Crowley – God’s Creatures

Ailbhe Keogan – Joyride

Conor McMahon – Let the Wrong One In

Rachael Moriarty and Peter Murphy – Róise & Frank

Lead Actor

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Éanna Hardwicke – Lakelands

Liam Neeson – Marlowe

Ollie West – The Sparrow

Paul Mescal – Aftersun: WINNER

Lead Actress

Alisha Weir – Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Bríd Ní Neachtain – Róise & Frank: WINNER

Danielle Galligan – Lakelands

Kelly Gough – Tarrac

Seána Kerslake – Ballywalter

Zara Devlin – Ann

Supporting Actor – Film

Andrew Scott – Catherine Called Birdy

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin: WINNER

Colin Farrell – The Batman

Paul Mescal – God’s Creatures

Pierce Brosnan – Black Adam

Supporting Actress – Film

Aisling Franciosi – God’s Creatures

Eileen Walsh – Ann

Elaine Cassidy – The Wonder

Jessie Buckley – Women Talking

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin: WINNER

Kíla Lord Cassidy – The Wonder

Best Drama

Bad Sisters: WINNER

Conversations with Friends

Derry Girls: The Agreement (Extended Special)

Smother

The Dry

Vikings: Valhalla

Director – Drama

Dearbhla Walsh – Bad Sisters: WINNER

Lenny Abrahamson – Conversations with Friends

Laura Way – Maxine

Aoife McArdle – Severance

Dathaí Keane – Smother

Paddy Breathnach – The Dry

Script – Drama

Bad Sisters – Sharon Horgan

Conversations with Friends – Mark O’Halloran

Derry Girls: The Agreement (Extended Special) – Lisa McGee: WINNER

Smother – Kate O’Riordan

The Dry – Nancy Harris

Top Boy – Ronan Bennett

Lead Actor – Drama

Aidan Turner – The Suspect

Conleth Hill – Holding

Jason O’Mara – Smother

Kerr Logan – North Sea Connection

Stephen Rea – The English: WINNER

Vinnie McCabe – The Noble Call

Lead Actress – Drama:

Alison Oliver – Conversations with Friends

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander

Dervla Kirwan – Smother

Roisin Gallagher – The Dry

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters: WINNER

Siobhan McSweeney – Holding

Supporting Actor – Drama

Brian Gleeson – Bad Sisters

Ciarán Hinds – The Dry: WINNER

Daryl McCormack – Bad Sisters

Michael Smiley – Bad Sisters

Moe Dunford – The Dry

Tommy Tiernan – Conversations with Friends

Supporting Actress – Drama

Anne-Marie Duff – Bad Sisters: WINNER

Brenda Fricker – Holding

Eva Birthistle – Bad Sisters

Eve Hewson – Bad Sisters

Genevieve O’Reilly – Andor

Sarah Greene – Bad Sisters

Feature Documentary

The Artist & The Wall of Death

The Ghost of Richard Harris

How To Tell A Secret

Million Dollar Pigeons

North Circular

Nothing Compares: WINNER

Live-Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye: WINNER

Call Me Mommy

Don’t Go Where I Can’t Find You

Lamb

Wednesday’s Child

You’re Not Home

Animated Short Film

Candlelight

Dagda’s Harp

Red Rabbit

Soft Tissue: WINNER

Cinematography

Conversations with Friends – Suzie Lavelle

How To Tell A Secret – Eleanor Bowman

It Is In Us All – Piers McGrail: WINNER

The Dry – Cathal Watters

Vikings: Valhalla – Peter Robertson

Costume Design

Aisha – Kathy Strachan

The Banshees of Inisherin – Eimer Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh

Disenchanted – Joan Bergin

Enola Holmes 2 – Consolata Boyle: WINNER

Vikings: Valhalla – Susan O’Connor Cave

Production Design

Aisha – Tamara Conboy: WINNER

Bad Sisters – Mark Geraghty

Mr. Malcolm’s List – Ray Ball

Róise & Frank – Padraig O’Neill

Vikings: Valhalla – Tom Conroy

Hair & Make-up

Aisha – Dumebi Anozie, Liz Byrne

The Banshees of Inisherin – Orla Carroll, Lynn Johnston, Dan Martin

Mr. Malcolm’s List – Eileen Buggy, Sharon Doyle

The Wonder – Lorri Ann King, Morna Ferguson

Vikings: Valhalla – Joe Whelan, Tom McInerney: WINNER

Sound

Aisha

The Banshees of Inisherin

Conversations with Friends

The Sparrow: WINNER

The Wonder

Original Music

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande – Stephen Rennicks

Lakelands – Daithí

Nothing Compares – Irene Buckley, Linda Buckley

Róise & Frank – Colm Mac Con Iomaire

The Dry – Sarah Lynch: WINNER

Editing

Aisha – Colin Campbell

Elvis – Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa: WINNER

Death on the Nile – Úna Ní Dhonghaíle

Nocebo – Tony Cranstoun

Nothing Compares – Mick Mahon

VFX

The Banshees of Inisherin

Marlowe

Stranger Things

The Woman King: WINNER

Best International Film

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front: WINNER

Elvis

Tár

The Fabelmans

Top Gun: Maverick

Best International Actor

Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet On The Western Front

Austin Butler – Elvis: WINNER

Cosmo Jarvis – It Is In Us All

Felix Kammerer – All Quiet On The Western Front

Josh O’Connor – Aisha

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Best International Actress

Cate Blanchett – Tár: WINNER Emily Watson – God’s Creatures Florence Pugh – The Wonder Letitia Wright – Aisha Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans Viola Davis – The Woman King



The IFTA Lifetime Achievement Award

Joan Bergin: WINNER

The IFTA Rising Star Award

Aoife McCardle: WINNER