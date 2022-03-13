The FULL list of winners at the 2022 BAFTAs

The 2022 BAFTAs aired on Sunday night.

Actress and comedian Rebel Wilson hosted this year’s ceremony from the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical family drama Belfast won the Outstanding British Film award on the night.

Check out the full list of winners below:



Best Film

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

WINNER: The Power of the Dog

Director

After Love, Aleem Khan

Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Happening, Audrey Diwan

WINNER: Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion

Titane, Julia Ducournau

Original Screenplay

Being the Ricardos, Aaron Sorkin

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up, Adam Mckay

King Richard, Zach Baylin

WINNER: Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson

Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: CODA , Siân Heder

Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Dune, Denis Villeneuve

The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion

Leading Actress

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones, CODA

Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World

WINNER: Joanna Scanlan, After Love

Tessa Thompson, Passing

Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up

Stephen Graham, Boiling Point

WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard

Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Ann Dowd, Mass

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Supporting Actor

Mike Faist, West Side Story

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

WINNER: Troy Kotsur, CODA

Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-Mcphee, The Power of the Dog

Original Score

Being the Ricardos, Daniel Pemberton

Don’t Look Up, Nicholas Britell

WINNER : Dune , Hans Zimmer

The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat

The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Casting

Boiling Point, Carolyn Mcleod

Dune, Francine, Maisler

The Hand of God, Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco

King Richard, Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

WINNER: West Side Story, Cindy Tolan

Cinematography

WINNER: Dune, Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley, Dan Laustsen

No Time to Die, Linus Sandgren

The Power of the Dog, Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth, Bruno Delbonnel

Editing

Belfast, Úna Ní Dhonghaíle

Dune, Joe Walker

Licorice Pizza, Andy Jurgensen

WINNER: No Time to Die , Tom Cross, Elliot Graham

Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Joshua L. Pearson

Production Design

Cyrano, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

WINNER: Dune , Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos

The French Dispatch, Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

Nightmare Alley, Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau

West Side Story, Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

Costume Design

WINNER : Cruella , Jenny Beavan

Cyrano, Massimo Cantini Parrini

Dune, Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West

The French Dispatch, Milena Canonero

Nightmare Alley, Luis Sequeira

Makeup & Hair

Cruella, Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne

Cyrano, Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller

Dune, Love Larson, Donald Mowat

WINNER : The Eyes of Tammy Faye , Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh

House of Gucci, Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno

Sound

WINNER: Dune , Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett

Last Night in Soho, Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan

No Time to Die, James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor

A Quiet Place Part II, Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn

West Side Story, Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

Special Visual Effects

WINNER: Dune , Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer

Free Guy, Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro

The Matrix Resurrections, Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwalm

No Time to Die, Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

Outstanding British Film

After Love

Ali & Ava

WINNER: Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

Passing

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

After Love, Aleem Khan (writer/director)

Boiling Point, James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli]

WINNER : The Harder They Fall , Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) [Also written by Boaz Yakin]

Keyboard Fantasies, Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)

Passing, Rebecca Hall (writer/director)

Film Not in the English Language

WINNER: Drive My Car

The Hand of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person in the World

Documentary

Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

WINNER: Summer Of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Animated Film

WINNER: Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

British Short Animation

Affairs of the Art, Joanna Quinn, Les Mills

WINNER : Do Not Feed the Pigeons , Jordi Morera

Night of the Living Dread, Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso

British Short Film

WINNER : The Black Cop , Cherish Oteka

Femme, Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams

The Palace, Jo Prichard

Stuffed, Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-Rea

Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee, Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon