The FULL list of winners at the 2021 IFTA Awards

The 2021 IFTA Awards took place on Sunday night.

Gráinne Seoige hosted the virtual awards show, with a host of celebs making special appearances on the night – including Olivia Colman, Colin Farrell and Sir Bob Geldof.

Normal People was a big winner on the night, scooping up nine awards includ

Derry Girls and Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan won the Rising Star award, which was presented to her by Mark Hamill – who played Luke Skywalker in Star Wars.

Take a look at the full list of winners:

Film Categories

Best Film

Broken Law

Dating Amber

Herself

Vivarium

Wildfire

Wolfwalkers (WINNER)

Director Film

Cathy Brady – Wildfire (WINNER)

David Freyne – Dating Amber

Lorcan Finnegan – Vivarium

Paddy Slattery – Broken Law

Tomm Moore & Ross Stewart – Wolfwalkers

Script Film

Cathy Brady – Wildfire

Clare Dunne & Malcolm Campbell – Herself (WINNER)

David Freyne – Dating Amber

Paddy Slattery – Broken Law

Will Collins – Wolfwalkers

Lead Actor Film

Ciarán Hinds – The Man in the Hat

Fionn O’Shea – Dating Amber

Gabriel Byrne – Death of a Ladies Man (WINNER)

Moe Dunford – Knuckledust

Tristan Heanue – Broken Law

Lead Actress Film

Clare Dunne – Herself

Jessie Buckley – I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Lola Petticrew – Dating Amber

Nika McGuigan – Wildfire (WINNER)

Nora-Jane Noone – Wildfire

Supporting Actor Film

Barry Ward – Dating Amber (WINNER)

Brian Gleeson – Death of a Ladies Man

Colm Meaney – Pixie

Conleth Hill – Herself

Ned Dennehy – Undergods

Supporting Actress Film

Ally Ní Chiaráin – Broken Law

Kathy Kiera Clarke – A Bend in the River

Molly McCann – Herself

Saoirse Ronan – Ammonite

Sharon Horgan – Dating Amber (WINNER)

Drama Categories

Best Drama

Blood Season 2

Dead Still

Line of Duty Season 6

Normal People (WINNER)

Smother

Vikings Season 6

Director Drama

Dathaí Keane – Smother

Dearbhla Walsh – Fargo

Imogen Murphy – Dead Still

Lenny Abrahamson – Normal People (WINNER)

Steve St. Leger – Vikings Season 6

Script Drama

Declan Lawn & Adam Patterson – The Salisbury Poisonings

John Morton – Dead Still

Kate O’Riordan – Smother

Lisa McGee – The Deceived

Sally Rooney – Normal People (WINNER)

Lead Actor Drama

Adrian Dunbar – Line of Duty Season 6

Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule

James Nesbitt – Bloodlands

Michael Smiley – Dead Still

Paul Mescal – Normal People (WINNER)

Lead Actress Drama

Aisling Franciosi – Black Narcissus

Catherine Walker – The Deceived

Dervla Kirwan – Smother (WINNER)

Eve Hewson – Behind Her Eyes

Niamh Algar – Raised by Wolves

Supporting Actor Drama

Andrew Scott – His Dark Materials

Colm Meaney – Gangs of London

Desmond Eastwood – Normal People

Éanna Hardwicke – Smother

Fionn O’Shea – Normal People (WINNER)

Supporting Actress Drama

Fiona Shaw – Killing Eve

Gemma-Leah Devereux – Smother

Nicola Coughlan – Bridgerton

Sarah Greene – Normal People (WINNER)

Seána Kerslake – Smother

Documentary & Short Film Categories

Feature Documentary

Breaking Out (WINNER)

Finding Jack Charlton

Henry Glassie: Field Work

Phil Lynott: Songs for While I’m Away

The 8th

Tomorrow is Saturday

Short Film

Five Letters to the Stranger Who Will Dissect My Brain

Flicker

Kathleen Was Here

My Other Suit Is Human

Rough (WINNER)

The Invisible Boy

Short Animation

Gunter Falls in Love

Her Song (WINNER)

The Dead Hands of Dublin

The Voyage

Zog and the Flying Doctors

Craft Categories

Cinematography

Cathal Watters – Smother

Ciarán Tanham – Dead Still

James Mather – Here are the Young Men

Kate McCullough – Normal People (WINNER)

Suzie Lavelle – Normal People

Costume

Aisling Wallace Byrne – Here are the Young Men

Joan O’Clery – Dating Amber

Leonie Prendergast – Gretel & Hansel (WINNER)

Lorna Marie Mugan – Normal People

Triona Lillis – Smother

Editing

Colin Campbell – Here are the Young Men

Gráinne Gavigan – Dead Still

Nathan Nugent – Normal People

Tony Cranstoun – Vivarium

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Misbehaviour (WINNER)

Production Design

John Leslie – Son

Lucy van Lonkhuyzen – Normal People (WINNER)

Philip Murphy – Vivarium

Ray Ball – Sea Fever

Tamara Conboy – Herself

Sound

Aza Hand & Patrick Drummond – Son

Hugh Fox, Fionán Higgins & Mark Henry – Smother

Kieran Horgan & Brendan Rehill – Phil Lynott: Songs for While I’m Away

Patrick Drummond, Aza Hand, Katie O’Mahony & Adrian Conway – Here are the Young Men

Steve Fanagan, Niall Brady & Niall O’Sullivan – Normal People (WINNER)

Make Up & Hair

Jennie Readman & Niamh O’Loan – Vivarium

Linda Gannon Foster & Jennifer Hegarty – Dead Still

Linda Gannon Foster & Liz Byrne – Gretel & Hansel (WINNER)

Sandra Kelly & Sharon Doyle – Normal People

Siobhán Harper-Ryan – I Hate Suzie

Score

Aza Hand – Son (WINNER)

Colm Mac Con Iomaire – A Bend in the River

John McPhillips – Smother

Ray Harman – Blood Season 2

Stephen Rennicks – Normal People

VFX

Ed Bruce & Jim O’Hagan – WandaVision

Ed Bruce & Robert Hartigan – Shadow and Bone

Ed Bruce & Robert Hartigan – Kidding (WINNER)

Rising Star

Nicola Coughlan (WINNER)

Clare Dunne

Eve Hewson

Cathy Brady

Paddy Slattery