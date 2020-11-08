The highly-anticipated award show took place on Sunday night

The FULL list of winners at the 2020 MTV EMAs

The 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards took place on Sunday night, with Little Mix stars Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall hosting the event.

The annual award show celebrated the biggest music acts on the planet, featuring some world-class performances from chart-topping stars.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the performances for this year’s show were be filmed in various locations across the world, with BTS taking home the most awards on the night.

Here’s the full list of winners at the 2020 MTV EMAs:

Best Video

Billie Eilish – everything i wanted

Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

DJ Khaled – POPSTAR ft Drake – WINNER

Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Taylor Swift – The Man

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Best Artist

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga – WINNER

Miley Cyrus

The Weeknd

Best Song

BTS – Dynamite – WINNER

DaBaby – Rockstar ft Roddy Ricch

Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Roddy Ricch – The Box

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights

Best Collaboration

BlackPink, Selena Gomez – Ice Cream

Cardi B – WAP ft Megan Thee Stallion

DaBaby – Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch

Justin Bieber – Intentions ft Quavo

Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj – WINNER

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande – Rain On Me

Sam Smith, Demi Lovato – I’m Ready

Best Pop

BTS

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Little Mix – WINNER

Best Group

5 Seconds of Summer

BlackPink

BTS – WINNER

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

Best New

Benee

DaBaby – WINNER

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

Yungblud

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

BlackPink

BTS – WINNER

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Best Latin

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Karol G – WINNER

Maluma

Ozuna

Best Rock

Coldplay – WINNER

Green Day

Liam Gallagher

Pearl Jam

Tame Impala

The Killers

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B – WINNER

DaBaby

Drake

Eminem

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta – WINNER

Kygo

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

Best Alternative

blackbear

FKA twigs

Hayley Williams – WINNER

Machine Gun Kelly

The 1975

twenty one pilots

Video for Good

Anderson .Paak – Lockdown

David Guetta & Sia – Let’s love

Demi Lovato – I Love Me

H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe – WINNER

Jorja Smith – By Any Means

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Best Push

AJ Mitchell

Ashnikko

Benee

Brockhampton

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Georgia

Jack Harlow

Lil Tecca

Tate McRae

Wallows

Yungblud – WINNER

Best Virtual Live

BTS – Map Of The Soul Concert Live Stream – WINNER

J Balvin – Behind The Colores Live Experience

Katy Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around The World

Little Mix – UNCancelled

Maluma – Papi Juancho Live

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute