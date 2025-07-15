The full list of nominees for the 2025 Emmy Awards

The nominations for the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards have been announced.
Presented by the Television Academy of Arts & Sciences, the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards marks the 77th year of the annual celebration.
This year’s nominations were revealed by actors Brenda Song and Harvey Guillén in a livestream on their website and YouTube channel.
The voting round for the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards began on June 12 and voting closed on June 23.
The Primetime Emmy Awards are handed out in three separate ceremonies.
The 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards and Governors Gala is set for September 6 and 7, while the main televised Emmy Awards will take place on September 14. The Engineering, Science & Technology Emmy Awards will be handed out on October 14.
Check out the full list of nominees below:
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Adam Scott, Severance
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Britt Lower, Severance
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sharon Hogan, Bad Sisters
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Outstanding Limited Series
Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Sirens
Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocence
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Cristin Miliotti, The Penguin
Meghan Fahy, Sirens
Rashina Jones, Black Mirror
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert