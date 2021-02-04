The FULL list of nominees for the 2021 SAG Awards

The nominees for the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced today.
The 27th annual event is set to take place on April 4, with Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs announcing the nominees via Instagram Live.
Here are the nominees:
Best Motion Picture Ensemble
- Da 5 Bloods
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Minari
- One Night in Miami…
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Male Actor in a Leading Role, Motion Picture
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Female Actor in a Leading Role, Motion Picture
- Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Jared Leto, The Little Things
- Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami…
Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
- Helena Zengel, News of the World
Best Ensemble in a Drama Series
- Better Call Saul
- Bridgerton
- The Crown
- Lovecraft Country
- Ozark
Best Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Gillian Anderson, The Crown
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Emma Corrin, The Crown
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Laura Linney, Ozark
Best Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Josh O’Connor, The Crown
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- Dead to Me
- The Flight Attendant
- The Great
- Schitt’s Creek
- Ted Lasso
Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
- Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
- Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Best Male Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Bill Camp, The Queen’s Gambit
- Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
- Hugh Grant, The Undoing
- Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
- Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Best Female Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
- Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
- Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
- Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
- Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Best Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series
- The Boys
- Cobra Kai
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
- Westworld
Best Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- Da 5 Bloods
- Mulan
- News of the World
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Wonder Woman 1984
