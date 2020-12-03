Ryan Tubridy will be chatting to a host of famous faces

The full lineup for this week’s Late Late Show has been revealed.

Ryan Tubridy will be joined by a host of famous faces, including Adam King from the Toy Show, who stole the hearts of the nation.

The six-year-old Cork native, who suffers from Brittle Bones, will get to meet astronaut Chris Hadfield on the show, for what promises to be another heartwarming appearance.

Ryan will also be joined by Sharon Shannon for a very special evening honouring her contribution to the Irish trad music scene.

U2’s Adam Clayton, Donal Lunny, Denise Chaila, Steve Wickham, and Mundy will all be joining Sharon on the night for special performances of some of her best-known tracks.

President Michael D. Higgins will also make an appearance, as he honours the button accordion player.

Take That frontman Gary Barlow will be chatting to Ryan about his Toy Show performance, and how he kept busy over lockdown.

The 49-year-old will also be performing his new song for viewers at home.

Rounding up the lineup are GAA President John Horan and sports broadcaster Dam ien Lawlor, who will be discussing the upcoming All-Ireland football and hurling finals.

The Late Late Show airs on Friday, December 5th at 9:35pm on RTÉ One.