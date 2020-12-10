The popular programme will host a festive country music special on Friday night

The FULL lineup for this week’s Late Late Show has been revealed

The Late Late Show will welcome the iconic Dolly Parton this Friday, for a festive Country Music Special.

The legendary singer will appear on the show alongside the biggest stars of the Irish country music scene, promising an evening of toe stomping music and chat.

In a revealing interview with host Ryan Tubridy, Dolly will speak about the profound influence her parents had on her music, and the highs and lows of her illustrious career.

Dolly will also discuss writing classics including I Will Always Love You, and her enduring friendship with Irish country star Margo.

Margo herself will be in studio, alongside her brother Daniel O’Donnell, for a chat with Ryan and some special musical performances.

And for one night only, singers Una Healy, Cliona Hagan & Claudia Buckley will come together to perform a medley of Dolly’s greatest hits.

Nathan Carter and The Three Amigos will also be among the performers on the evening.

The Queen of Irish Country Music, Philomena Begley, will be speaking to Ryan during the evening too, and there will be more music from Trudi Lalor, Barry Kirwan, and Mike Denver.

The Late Late Show Country Music Christmas Special airs on Friday, December 11th, at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.