The full lineup for the last Late Late Show of 2020 has been revealed.

Ryan Tubridy will be joined by a host of famous Irish faces for a “very special” show this Friday, all in aid of the Simon Community.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Glen Hansard’s annual Christmas Eve busking event will be unable to go ahead, which raises vital funds for the homelessness charity.

Instead, the Dublin singer will bring the magic of Grafton Street to viewers at home on Friday’s show, along with some special guests.

U2’s Bono and The Edge will perform on the night, along with top Irish musicians Imelda May, Shane MacGowen and Hozier.

They will be joined by Steve Garrigan from Kodaline, John Sheahan, Finbar Furey, Danny O’Reilly, Roisin O, Declan O’Rourke and Lisa O’Neill for some stunning performances.

Philip Powell will speak to Ryan about his experience being homeless on and off for two decades, and the special friendship he struck up with Glen Hansard.

Speaking ahead of the show, host Ryan said: “This will certainly be a night to remember with the best of Irish talent in one room coming together for some incredible performances.

“In return, our friends here are asking viewers to dig deep to donate to the Simon Community and to help our brothers and our sisters who are currently homeless to get off the streets, to be safe, to be warm, to be treated with dignity and decency and ultimately to get the type of secure housing that everyone deserves.”

The Late Late Show Busk for Simon airs on RTÉ One Friday, December 18 at 9.35pm.