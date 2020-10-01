The FULL line-up for this week’s The Late Late Show has been revealed

A host of special guests will be joining Ryan Tubridy on Friday night's show

The full line-up for this week’s Late Late Show has been revealed.

Graham Norton will be joining Ryan Tubridy to discuss his summer spent in West Cork, finding inspiration for his novels in small-town Ireland, and how you can never escape the bonds of home.

Conor Ferguson, husband of the late Keelin Shanley, will also be in studio to discuss her legacy – followed by a special performance by Hothouse Flowers in memory of the RTÉ News anchor.

Singer Gavin James will also be performing his latest hit track Boxes on Friday night’s show.

Luke O’Neill, professor of biochemistry at Trinity College Dublin, will be doing a live demonstration on how face masks work – as well as discussing the latest COVID-19 figures.

Sharon Horgan, creator of hit series’ Catastrophe and Divo rce, will discuss the importance of supporting upcoming writers – as well as her role in Herself and growing up on a turkey farm in Co. Meath.

And finally, former chief State pathologist Dr Marie Cassidy will discuss why one of the toughest jobs imaginable has not left her in despair for humanity.

The Late Late Show airs tomorrow night at 9.35 pm on RTÉ One.

