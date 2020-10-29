The full line-up for this week’s Late Late Show has been revealed

First up, popular presenter Philip Schofield will chat to Ryan about what prompted him to first speak about his sexuality, after he bravely came out as gay earlier this year.

Singer Daniel O’Donnell will be in studio to speak about the ongoing struggles facing the music industry in Ireland amid the coronavirus pandemic, and what can be done to help musicians during this time.

The Irish star will also perform Come What May from his new album.

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick will open up about the life-changing event that happened to him earlier this year, and how animals have saved his life.

Presenter Cat Deeley joins Ryan to chat about life with her Irish husband, Patrick Kielty, and their decision to move back from the US to the UK after 14 years.

Popular chef Donal Skehan will also be in studio to chat about his recent return to Ireland, and keeping his anxiety at bay.

Irish comedian Bernard O’Shea will offer up his experience of his mid-life crisis in the form “manopause”.

And finally, campaigner Catherine Corless will discuss this week’s headlines in relation to the Mother and Baby Homes, delving into the government’s clarification that adoptees and survivors are legally entitled to access their personal data.

The Late Late Show airs Friday, October 30th at 9:35 pm on RTÉ One.