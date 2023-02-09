The FULL line-up for The Late Late Show Valentine’s Special is here

The Late Late Show Valentine’s Special returns to our screens on Friday night.

Host Ryan Tubridy will dust off Cupid’s bow and arrow and set his target on an audience of over 200 singletons, who are on a quest to make two become one.

He will be joined on the show by Love Island star Maura Higgins, who will chat about becoming an overnight success, who she turns to for advice and bumping into Fifty Shades star Jamie Dornan.

She will also be on hand to give the audience members some all-important advice, regarding matters of the heart.

Double act Mullingar comedian Alison Spittle and Queen of the Jungle Kerry Katona will join Ryan to chat about their unlikely friendship and doling out advice on everything from bad Dads to dating misadventures on their BBC podcast Wheel of Misfortune.

90s boyband Five will also be on the show to keep the audience at home and in-studio moving.

Love is truly in the air in the shape of blind date matchmaking, with brave singletons who are on a quest to find that special someone who has that certain je nais se quoi.

Viewers will hear some of the greatest fairy tale stories who have already found the Ying to their Yang, so regardless of your relationship status there is sure to be something for everyone this Friday night.

With plenty of sizzling surprises in store, prepare for a night that celebrates the power of love and all things Valentine’s.

The Late Late Show Valentine’s Special airs on RTÉ One this Friday, February 10 at 9:35pm.