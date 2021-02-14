The fourth celebrity to be eliminated from Dancing On Ice has been revealed

The fourth celebrity to be eliminated from Dancing On Ice has been...

Amy Tinkler has become the fourth celebrity to be voted off Dancing On Ice.

The Olympic gymnast replaced Denise Van Outen in the series after she was forced to pull out due to an injury.

The 21-year-old and her pro partner Joe Johnson faced the skate-off against Lady Leshurr, after both stars received the fewest public votes.

After receiving the fewest votes from the judges, Amy was eliminated from the skating competition, saying: “I have had the best time, and I am so thankful to have met Joe, he has been the best partner ever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice)

Faye Brookes, Colin Jackson, Lady Leshurr, Sonny Jay and Rebekah Vardy remain in the competition, with Jason Donovan also expected to return to the ice next weekend, after taking time off with back pain.

Earlier this week, Joe-Warren Plant and his partner Vanessa Bauer were forced to quit the series after testing positive for Covid-19, becoming the fourth couple to pull out this year.

Denise Van Outen and Billie Faiers both quit the show after sustaining injuries, and Rufus Hound left the series after testing positive for Covid-19.

Dancing On Ice continues Sunday at 6pm on ITV and Virgin Media One.