The first teaser for the new season of Love Island is here.

The popular dating show is set to return to our screens on June 6th with a brand new batch of singletons and a brand new location.

Ahead of the new season, the ITV show took to Instagram to share the first teaser, which appears to poke fun at rival shows like Celebs Go Dating and Ex On The Beach.

In the animated clip, a giant foot steps on a screen that reads: “Naked Celebs Go Dating On A Beach.”

The iconic Love Island music then plays, and the words: “Love, we own it,” come up on screen.

The Love Island account captioned the post: “The only love you need in your life this summer 😘🍒💗 #LoveIsland.”

The brand new series of Love Island will premiere on June 6, and will run for 10 weeks on ITV2 and Virgin Media One.

With just weeks to go until the show is back on our screens, a number of singletons have already been linked to the lineup.

