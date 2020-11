This celeb received the fewest votes from the public

Hollie Arnold is the first star to leave this year’s I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here.

The MBE Paralympian lasted twelve days in Gwrych Castle, receiving the fewest votes on tonight’s show.

The 26-year-old won a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games for the women’s javelin throw.