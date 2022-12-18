The first six Dancing with the Stars couples have been revealed.

The fan-favourite RTÉ show is set to return to our screens on January 8, 2023.

Eleven celebrities are set to waltz across the dancefloor in a bid to impress the three judges: Arthur Gourounlian, Brian Redmond and Lorraine Barry.

The first six couples are as follows:

Former State Pathologist Dr. Marie Cassidy and pro dancer Stephen Vincent

Drag Queen Panti Bliss and pro dancer Denys Samson

Footballer Stephanie Roche and pro dancer Ervinas Merfeldas

Derry Girls actress Leah O’Rourke and pro dancer John Nolan

Eurovision star Brooke Scullion and pro dancer Maurizio Benenato

SOSU Cosmetics founder Suzanne Jackson and new pro dancer Michael Danilczuk

The remaining five couples will be revealed on Monday, December 19.

Paul Brogan, Shane Byrne, Damian McGinty, Carl Mullan and Kevin McGahern will also dance across our screens in January.