The 23-year-old has already been linked to a former Islander

The first rumoured contestant for the 2021 series of Love Island has...

The first rumoured contestant for the 2021 series of Love Island has been revealed.

According to the MailOnline, Chelsea party boy James Price has been lined up for the show’s brand new season.

The 23-year-old is originally from Worcester, and tried to woo former Islander Lucie Donlan back in 2018 – one year before she appeared on the ITV2 series.

An insider said: “James is in final talks with producers and they’re really keen on signing him this year.”

“He’s cheeky, fun and handsome – and will be a sure-fire hit with the female contestants, while he’s also on the lookout for his dream girl.”

“Lucie Donlan is his type on paper, he’s even tried to pursue her in the past.”

“While James is from Worcester, his group of friends reside in Fulham and he spent a lot of time before the pandemic partying in Chelsea,” the source added.

A spokesperson for ITV2 commented: “No decisions have been made on the line up for this year’s Love Island.”

According to a recent report, the 2021 series of Love Island will kick off in July, after all contestants are quarantined and tested for Covid-19.