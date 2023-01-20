The first Love Island contestant has been dumped from the villa.

The morning after a dramatic night playing beer pong, which resulted in a fight between tow contestants, the Islanders received a text about the first impeding recoupling of the series.

The girls were tasked with choosing a boy to recouple with – and the boy not chosen unfortunately became the first contestant to leave the show.

On Friday night, David Salacko became the first contestant to be dumped from the 2023 winter series of Love Island.

During his exit interview, David revealed what he thought about Tanya and Shaq, saying: “They’ve got a good bond, but they’ll have tests. Shaq will have a girl come in who likes him.”

“So it’ll be interesting to see if his head turns. But for now they are a good couple, definitely.”

