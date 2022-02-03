The first look at the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Conversations with Friends

Element Pictures have shared the first look at the upcoming TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Conversations with Friends.

Stills from the series, which were taken by Enda Bowe, were published by Vanity Fair today ahead of the show’s premiere this spring.

The 12-part series will follow college student Frances, played by newcomer Alison Oliver, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.

The Cork native will star alongside American actress Sasha Lane, who will play Bobbi; former Girls star Jemima Kirke, who will play Melissa; and British actor Joe Alwyn as Nick.

Frances is observant, cerebral and sharp. Her ex-girlfriend, now best friend, Bobbi (Sasha) is self-assured, outspoken and compelling.

Though they broke up three years ago, Frances and Bobbi are virtually inseparable and perform spoken word poetry together in Dublin.

It’s at one of their shows that they meet Melissa (Jemima), an older writer, who is fascinated by the pair.

Bobbi and Frances start to spend time with Melissa and her husband, Nick (Joe Alwyn), a handsome but reserved actor.

While Melissa and Bobbi flirt with each other openly, Nick and Frances embark on an intense, secret affair that is surprising to them both.

Soon the affair begins to test the bond between Frances and Bobbi, forcing Frances to reconsider her sense of self, and the friendship she holds so dear.

The series, which was filmed in Dublin and Belfast over the course of six months, is set for release in spring 2022.

Similar to Normal People, Conversations With Friends will air on Hulu in the US, BBC Three in the UK, and RTÉ in Ireland.