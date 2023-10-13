The first housemate evicted from Big Brother 2023 is…

Farida was the first housemate evicted from Big Brother 2023 on Friday night.

On Thursday night, it was announced that Kerry and Farida would face the first eviction, after receiving the most nominations from their fellow housemates.

The public voted to save Kerry, sending Farida home.

Farida, 50, is a makeup artist from Wolverhampton.

When asked why she signed up for Big Brother, she told ITV: “I’m very proud of who I am and I feel like Asian women and Asian culture is underrepresented on TV.”

“A lot of people think that wearing a headscarf might stop you from having opportunities, whereas for me, it’s been completely the opposite. I embrace it with confidence and it’s actually given me lots of opportunities.”

“I want to let people know that us Muslims, we really aren’t suppressed. I’m far from suppressed – I used to be a holiday rep!”