The series will return to ITV2 this summer

The first female contestant rumoured for Love Island 2021 has been revealed

The first female contestant rumoured for Love Island 2021 has been revealed.

According to The Sun, beauty queen Alexis Bailey has been lined up for the show’s brand new season.

The 21-year-old hails from Manchester, and recently come out of a long term relationship.

A source said: “She loves sex and is always talking about it. She’s very open about it but is incredibly likeable and loves to party.”

“There are no limits as far as she is concerned and she very much wears her heart on her sleeve. It’s fair to say she will bring some heat to the villa.”

Alexis previously worked for Ibiza club owner Wayne Lineker as one of his Dream Dolls.

The model also has a page on x-rated subscription site OnlyFans.

In response to the report, a Love Island spokeswoman said: “No decisions have been made on the line up.”

The news comes after Chelsea party boy James Price was linked to this year’s show earlier this week.

The 2021 series of Love Island will kick off in July, after all contestants are quarantined and tested for Covid-19.

Laura Whitmore is expected to return as host, alongside her husband Iain Stirling – who is the show’s voiceover artist.