The first contestant ‘confirmed’ for Love Island has been revealed

The first contestant “confirmed” for Love Island 2021 has been revealed.

According to MailOnline, 24-year-old Aaron Francis, who is a luxury events host, has signed up for this year’s series – which will premiere on June 28.

A source said: “Aaron has no real claim to fame, he’s just a normal guy.”

“However, his job does mean he sometimes moves in glamorous circles and he gets lots of attention.

“Bosses think he’ll be a real hit in the house with the girls and also get on with the guys.”

The popular series is making a comeback this summer, after it was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show will kick off on June 28, after all contestants are quarantined and tested for Covid-19 before entering the villa.

Love Island will be filmed at its usual location in Mallorca, for a period of eight weeks.

Laura Whitmore is returning as host, alongside her husband Iain Stirling – who is the show’s voiceover artist.

ITV are yet to announce the official lineup, but a host of singletons have already been linked to this year’s series – including Irish social media star Lucy Plunkett.

Lucinda Strafford, the ex-girlfriend of Irish football star Aaron Connolly, has also reportedly signed up for the popular dating show.

As always, Love Island will air on ITV2 in the UK, and Virgin Media One in Ireland.

