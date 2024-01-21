The first celebrity to be eliminated from RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars is…

Rory Cowan has become the first celebrity to be eliminated from series 7 of RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars.

The former Mrs Brown’s Boys actor was booted off the show after receiving the fewest votes from the public.

Speaking to hosts Jennifer Zamaparelli and Doireann Garrihy, the 64-year-old said he was proud of himself for doing the show.

Rory was paired up with professional dancer Jillian Bromwich for the series.

He said: “I’m delighted with myself that I did the show. No regrets at all, I loved it.”

Rory and Jillian will speak to Jennifer Zamparelli tomorrow morning just after 10am on 2FM for their first broadcast exit interview.

Dancing With The Stars will return next Sunday, January 28th, at 6:30pm – with the theme being Movie Night.