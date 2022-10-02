The first celebrity has been voted off Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Kaye Adams has become the first celebrity to be voted off Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

The TV presenter and her pro dance partner Kai Widdrington faced singer Matt Goss and his partner Nadiya Bychkova in Sunday night’s dance-off, after both couples received the fewest votes from the public.

The judges voted to save Matt and Nadiya, meaning Kaye and Kai were sent home from the competition.

Matt, Helen Skelton, Fleur East, Richie Anderson, Molly Rainford, Ellie Simmonds, Will Mellor, Ellie Taylor, James Bye, Kym Marsh, Hamza Yassin, Tony Adams, Tyler West and Jayde Adams remain in the competition.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One on Saturday.