The first celebrity has been voted off Dancing with the Stars 2023

Leah O’Rourke has become the first celebrity to be voted off Dancing with the Stars 2023.

The Derry Girls star and her pro dancing partner John Nolan received the lowest scores from the judges on Sunday night, as well as the fewest votes from the public.

This means their time on the show has come to an end.

Speaking after being eliminated, Leah said: “I’m feeling okay with my limited dancing abilities, this was always a real possibility for me. I came on and I gave it a shot and I had the best time with John. John is a legend.”

John thanked Leah for the laughs, adding: “We’ve had more fun in the last couple of weeks. You are an absolute legend.”

Dancing with the Stars continues next Sunday at 6:30pm on RTÉ One.