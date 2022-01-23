The first celebrity has been eliminated from Dancing with the Stars 2022

Cathy Kelly has become the first celebrity to be eliminated from Dancing with the Stars 2022.

The author danced the tango with her professional dancing partner Maurizio Benenato, receiving 15 points from the judges.

The pair received the fewest votes from the public, meaning they were sent home from the show.

Speaking about the experience Cathy said: “It has been an amazing experience, it was been so much fun, I have had so much fun with Maurizio.”

Nicky Byrne hosted tonight’s show alongside 2020 winner Lottie Ryan, who stepped in for Jennifer Zamparelli while she recovers from Covid-19.

Comedian Neil Delamere, model Missy Keating, cyclist Nicolas Roche, jockey Nina Carberry, and presenter Gráinne Seoige, newsreader Aengus Mac Grianna, Aslan’s Billy McGuinness, Paralympian swimmer Ellen Keane, singer Erica Cody, Love Island star Matthew MacNabb and jockey Nina Carberry are still in the competition.

The show continues next Sunday from 6:30pm on RTÉ One.