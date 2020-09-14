The ‘first celeb to be confirmed’ for Dancing On Ice has been revealed

Reports say this famous Neighbours star will be appearing on the upcoming series

The “first celeb to be confirmed” for the upcoming season of Dancing On Ice has been revealed.

Jason Donovan is reportedly the first famous face tipped to appear on the hit ice-skating competition, which sees celebs pair up with a profession ice-skater and perform dance routines on the ice-rink.

A source told The Sun: “Jason is a great signing for the show as he has plenty of star power.

“He knows how to dance but if he thinks it’ll be any help once he’s on the ice he has another thing coming.”

“He’s hoping to rank higher in this show than he did on Strictly, he just needs to find out if he can stay upright once he has his skates on,” the insider added.

Jason rose to fame in the Australian soap Neighbours, playing Scott Robinson – before embarking on a music career.

The actor played the lead role in the musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in the early 1990s.

The most recent series of Dancing On Ice line-up saw Love Island star Maura Higgins take to the ice, with Joe Swash winning the show.

Former footballer Kevin Kilbane found love on the hit series, and is now married and expecting his first child with his skating partner Brianne Delcourt.

Dancing On Ice will return to our screens in January on ITV.

