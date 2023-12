Frankie Dettori has become the first campmate voted off I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2023.

The Italian jockey said goodbye to his fellow campmates on Sunday night.

The 52-year-old admitted the experience had been “surreal” and “emotional”.

One X user penned: “OML I CANT BELIEVE FRANKIE LEFT 😭.”

Another wrote: “No way should Frankie have been the first out.”

Meanwhile, a third tweeted: “Gutted Frankie is out already 😩.”