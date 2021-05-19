The reunion airs on May 27 on HBO Max

The emotional trailer for the Friends reunion has been released.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt Le Blanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry reunited for a HBO Max special, which will stream on May 27.

The streaming service released the full trailer on Wednesday, which sees the former co-stars return to the Warner Brothers Studio for an unscripted celebration.

David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai will all appear at the reunion as special guests.

