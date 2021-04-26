The highly anticipated finale is set to air on Sunday night

The dramatic trailer for the Line of Duty finale has been released.

The criminally addictive series, which everyone is talking about at the moment, is infamous for its shocking twists, stellar cast and plots that will have you glued the edge of your seat.

Starring Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston, the series follows the trials and tribulations of anti-corruption unit ‘AC-12’ on their quest to rid the police of bent coppers, but how far will they go to uncover the truth?

The finale of the sixth season of the BBC show will air this Sunday, May 2 – as the team embark on their final mission to find out who the fourth and final ‘H’ is.

Check out the trailer below: