The dramatic trailer for Love Is Blind season 3 is here.

A brand new batch of singletons will enter the pods of the Netflix dating show in the hopes of getting engaged to a person they have never seen before.

The third season of the hit series, which was filmed in Dallas in 2021, premieres on the streaming giant on October 19.

Netflix released the official season 3 trailer on Thursday, and it teases a LOT of drama.

It shows one female contestant break down in tears, as she says: “The person that I love doesn’t love me.”

It also shows one of the male contestants suggest “swapping fiancées” with another singleton, and a bride leave her husband-to-be at the altar.

Check out the trailer below: