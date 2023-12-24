The Dixie Chick’s founding member Laura Lynch dies age 65

The Dixie Chick’s founding member Laura Lynch has died at the age of 65.

Laura was one of the original members of the classic country band, now known as The Chicks.

She set up the group alongside Robin Lynn Macy, Martie Erwin and Emily Erwin back in 1989 and sang lead vocals and played the bass right up until her departure in 1995.

The musician’s cousin Mick Lynch has now told TMZ that the singer died in a tragic car accident on Friday outside of El Paso, Texas.

The head-on collision left the driver of the other vehicle with no life-threatening injuries, however, the 65-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement said their preliminary investigation showed that Laura was heading east on Highway 62, and that another car heading west attempted to pass another vehicle in front of it on a two-way undivided portion of the highway.

As that car tried going around, it ended up hitting Laura’s vehicle head-on.

The Chicks have since taken to their Instagram to pay tribute to their founding member.

They wrote alongside a clip of the band performing in the early 90s: “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks.”

“We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing and traveling together.”

“Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band. Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band.”

“Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West.”

“Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this sad time – Emily, Martie & Natalie.”

Since leaving the band, Laura led a private life and married Mac Tull in 1997 and had a daughter, whom she is survived by.