The Crown’s Matt Smith joins cast for Game of Thrones prequel

Matt Smith has joined the cast of House of the Dragon.

The highly anticipated HBO series is set 300 years before Game of Thrones, and focuses on the House Targaryen.

Matt, who played Prince Phillip in The Crown, will join Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy in the upcoming series.

Fire will reign.

Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, and Matt Smith join the cast of @HBO’s #HouseOfTheDragon For the latest updates: https://t.co/ojAsdiyoWV pic.twitter.com/uKSyIGIJJU — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) December 11, 2020

The actor will play Prince Daemon Targaryen in the prequel, the younger brother of King Viserys (played by Paddy Considine) and heir to the throne.

The series will be based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, and is set for release in 2022.

Olivia Cooke will play Alicent Hightower, and Emma D’Arcy stars as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, with the role of Lord Corlys Velaryon yet to be cast.