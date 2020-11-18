We did not expect this!

The Crown’s Emma Corrin reveals her unusual connection to Harry Styles

Emma Corrin has revealed her unusual connection to Harry Styles.

The actress plays Princess Diana in The Crown, with season four debuting on Netflix last Sunday.

The 24-year-old appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, where she spoke about how she came to know One Direction star Harry.

“He once dog sat for me,” she told the host.

“The thing I love about this is that also my dog has no idea, which is I think the wonderful thing about it. That for a dog, it’s just a person.”

“I was having dinner and know where he lives, and he looked after Spencer for me,” Emma explained.

“He hasn’t done it again and I think it’s because, halfway through the meal, I got a message that just said, ‘He won’t stop farting. Is this normal?'”