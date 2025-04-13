The Crown star Emma Corrin ‘quietly splits’ from Hollywood actor after two years

The Crown star Emma Corrin has reportedly SPLIT from Hollywood actor Rami Malek after two years.

According to The Mail on Sunday, the pair, who were first rumoured together in July 2023, have quietly split.

Sources have said the actress and Oscar award winner have been separated “for some time.”

In July 2023, a few months after Rami’s split with Lucy Boynton, his co-star in the Freddie Mercury movie, the two were first seen together at a Bruce Springsteen performance in London.

They were later spotted sharing a kiss at a restaurant in Margate, Kent, as their romance progressed.

In photos published by The UK Sun, Rami was spotted on a “date” with Emma at the Buoy and Oyster restaurant in Margate, Kent.

An onlooker told the outlet: “Rami and Emma were very low-key and when fans approached them for pictures, they politely declined.”

“They were very passionate and looking into each other’s eyes. They kissed and didn’t seem to mind who could see.”

“Rami and Emma just seemed totally besotted with each other and paid no attention to anyone else.”

Prior to the news that the pair had split, Emma declined to speak about their relationship in a magazine interview last May.

Rami was also vague when asked about their relationship, describing them as “fascinating” and revealed Emma had cooked him a surprise Thanksgiving dinner with “trimmings and all,” that “blew him away.”