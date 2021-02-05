The Crown star Emma Corrin cast alongside Harry Styles in upcoming movie

Emma Corrin has been cast alongside Harry Styles in an upcoming movie, called ‘My Policeman’.

The romantic drama, which is being produced by Amazon Studios, is based on Bethan Roberts’ 2012 novel of the same name.

The film is set begin shooting in April, and will be directed by Michael Grandage.

Emma and Harry will play young couple Marion and Tom, who get wrapped up in a love triangle with an older man in the 1950s – when homosexuality was illegal.

Emma, 25, is best known for her role as Princess Diana in season four of The Crown, which has earned her Golden Globe, SAG and Critics Choice Award nominations.

Harry, best known for his singing talents, made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk back in 2017.

Since then, the 27-year-old has been cast in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ alongside Florence Pugh, which is being directed by his new girlfriend Olivia Wilde.

Emma and Harry have actually known each other for a few years.

Back in November, the actress appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and spoke about how she came to know the One Direction star.

Emma revealed: “He once dog sat for me. I was having dinner and know where he lives, and he looked after Spencer for me.”

“He hasn’t done it again and I think it’s because, halfway through the meal, I got a message that just said, ‘He won’t stop farting. Is this normal?'”