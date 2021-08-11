The actor is married to Emma Thompson

The Crown star announced for upcoming season of Strictly Come Dancing

Greg Wise is the tenth celebrity confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

The actor, who played Lord Louis Mountbatten in the first two seasons of The Crown, revealed his late sister Clare inspired him to sign up for the popular show.

The 55-year-old, who is married to Emma Thompson, said: “My beautiful sister was a huge disco queen. She left our world almost exactly 5 years ago in a glitter ball coffin.”

“This is for her. My gorgeous Diva sis, who would have been insane with excitement that her little bro was doing this.”

Our 2021 storyline just got even more riveting. Here to steal some #Strictly scenes, welcome actor and producer Greg Wise! 👉 https://t.co/Nv5kyLoZNP pic.twitter.com/s6LaSgTZdy — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 11, 2021

“I will channel her, as her bro can’t dance – but I’m thrilled to be dipping my toes, knees, hips and arms into this wonderful world, and hope to make her proud, and obviously make her laugh…” he added.

Earlier today, Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Tilly was confirmed for the show.

McFly star Tom Fletcher, comedian Robert Webb, Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite, CBBC host Rhys Stephenson will also dance on the upcoming series.

Completing the confirmed line-up is presenter AJ Odudu, Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies, former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn and BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker.