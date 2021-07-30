The actress is taking over the role from Olivia Colman

The Crown shares first image of Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II

The Crown has shared the first image of Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II.

The actress is taking over the role from Olivia Colman for season five of Netflix’s hit series.

Sharing the image on Twitter, they wrote: “An early glimpse of our new Queen Elizabeth II, Imelda Staunton.”

An early glimpse of our new Queen Elizabeth II, Imelda Staunton. pic.twitter.com/ZeMSA1hDnv — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) July 30, 2021

The successful actress is best known for her roles in Downton Abbey and the Harry Potter films.

The 65-year-old is taking over from Olivia Coleman, who played the British monarch in season three and four of The Crown.

Showrunner Peter Morgan makes sure to change the show’s cast every two years to ensure their ageing is portrayed authentically.

During a previous interview with Variety, he said: “You can’t ask someone to act middle aged. Someone has to bring their own fatigue to it.”

“The feelings we all have as 50-year-olds are different than the feelings we all have as 30-year-olds. That informs everything we do.”

Lesley Manville is set to take over as Princess Margaret, who was played by Helena Bonham Carter previously.

Jonathan Pryce will take on the role of Prince Philip.

The last two seasons of The Crown are set to cover royal history from the 1990’s into 2003.