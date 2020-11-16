Season 4 of the hit Netflix show aired on Sunday

The Crown fans share their delight following surprise cameo in new season

Fans of The Crown were delighted as Claire Foy made a surprise cameo in the new season.

Season 4 of the hit Netflix series was released on Sunday, following the British royal family as they enter a new era of political change in the 1980s.

Viewers were introduced to new characters, with Gillian Anderson taking on the role of the British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, while Emma Corrin portrayed Princess Diana.

In a flashback scene in episode eight, Claire reprised her role as the young Queen Elizabeth on her 21st birthday.

The actress originally played the role in the first two seasons as the monarch in her younger years, before the role was taken over by Olivia Colman for seasons three and four.

Taking to Twitter to share their excitement at Claire’s reappearance in the series, one fan wrote: “The scream i let out when Claire Foy was on screen.”

A second user tweeted: “I had missed the performance of Claire Foy so much.”

claire foy made a cameo 😭😭 — 🧸 (@nochujake) November 16, 2020

Claire Foy came back to film an episode of The Crown season 4 😭 I miss her dearly. #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/702XKwVCTM — CH (@OfficialCWH) November 16, 2020

I had missed the performance of Claire Foy so much 🥺 #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/yhlEtA3eOA — mihvillafuerte (@mihvillafuerte) November 16, 2020

The scream i let out when claire foy was on screen pic.twitter.com/p97Rn9xYHf — a n d r e a (@thepinkettes) November 15, 2020

claire foy only appeared for five minutes but they still gave her an honorary slot in the opening iconic! pic.twitter.com/8kMtxBtOK5 — kat (@claire_foy) November 16, 2020

if you think i screamed when i saw claire foy on the crown then you are definitely right thank you pic.twitter.com/tkYhVzZe6W — ً (@foysadkins) November 16, 2020