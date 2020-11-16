Home Top Story The Crown fans share their delight following surprise cameo in new season

The Crown fans share their delight following surprise cameo in new season

Season 4 of the hit Netflix show aired on Sunday

Sophie Clarke
Fans of The Crown were delighted as Claire Foy made a surprise cameo in the new season.

Season 4 of the hit Netflix series was released on Sunday, following the British royal family as they enter a new era of political change in the 1980s.

Viewers were introduced to new characters, with Gillian Anderson taking on the role of the British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, while Emma Corrin portrayed Princess Diana.

In a flashback scene in episode eight, Claire reprised her role as the young Queen Elizabeth on her 21st birthday.

Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth | Netflix

The actress originally played the role in the first two seasons as the monarch in her younger years, before the role was taken over by Olivia Colman for seasons three and four.

Taking to Twitter to share their excitement at Claire’s reappearance in the series, one fan wrote: “The scream i let out when Claire Foy was on screen.”

A second user tweeted: “I had missed the performance of Claire Foy so much.”

