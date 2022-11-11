The Crown fans are all saying the same thing about Jonny Lee Miller as Sir John Major

The Crown finally returned to Netflix this week with its fifth season, and fans have had plenty to say about it.

Inspired by real events, the fictional drama tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign.

In the new season, Jonny Lee Miller plays former Prime Minister Sir John Major, and many viewers have had the same complaint about his character.

Since season five premiered on Netflix this week, fans have taken to Twitter to admit Jonny’s portrayal of John Major has made them fancy the politician.

The former leader of the Conservative Party, who was once nicknamed The Grey Man of politics, served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1990 to 1997.

One viewer tweeted: “This series of #TheCrown is ridiculous. I now fancy John Major because they’ve given the role to Jonny Lee bloody Miller AND Prince Charles because they’ve inexplicably given the role to Dominic West.”

Another wrote: “He is far too hot… I don’t want to fancy John Major.”

This series of #TheCrown is ridiculous. I now fancy John Major because they’ve given the role to Jonny Lee bloody Miller AND Prince Charles because they’ve inexplicably given the role to Dominic West. That’s like getting Scarlett Johansson to play me in my life story. Madness. — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) November 9, 2022

Crushing on John Major rn #TheCrown — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) November 9, 2022

Okay but did #TheCrown have to cast a guy that makes John Major kinda hot pic.twitter.com/FSD7Exr2Qz — Aisling (@AislingMc23) November 10, 2022

We can all agree that hot John Major on #TheCrown is weird, right? — Dr Robotica (@Rhube) November 9, 2022

What producer at the crown decided that Johnny Lee Miller would play John Major?? He’s hot 😭 they made John Major hot!! #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/E3dcQa62p9 — natalie (@natIou) November 10, 2022

For all the talk of Dominic West being too attractive to play Prince Charles in #TheCrown, it was Jonny Lee Miller as John Major that proved the most distracting to us. No matter what wig you put him in, he’s gonna stay pretty cute. — Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) November 9, 2022

also can we talk about how they made john major so hot #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/zynBTRzou5 — frooty green goblin (@dxn_xox) November 10, 2022

Season five of The Crown follows the British Royal family in the ’90s.

With the new decade in its stride, the Royal Family are presented with possibly their biggest challenge to date; as the public openly question their role in society.

As Queen Elizabeth II (played by Imelda Staunton) approaches the 40th anniversary of her accession, she reflects on a reign that has encompassed nine prime ministers, the advent of mass television and the twilight of the British Empire. Yet new challenges are on the horizon.

The collapse of the Soviet Union and the transfer of sovereignty in Hong Kong signals a seismic shift in the international order presenting both obstacles and opportunities. Meanwhile, trouble is brewing closer to home.

Prince Charles (Dominic West) pressures his mother to allow him to divorce Diana (Elizabeth Debicki), presenting a constitutional crisis of the monarchy.

Rumours circulate as husband and wife are seen to live increasingly separate lives and, as media scrutiny intensifies, Diana decides to take control of her own narrative, breaking with family protocol to publish a book that undermines public support for Charles and exposes the cracks in the House of Windsor.

Tensions are set to rise further, as Mohamed Al Fayed (Salim Daw) arrives on the scene. Driven by his desire for acceptance of the highest order, he harnesses his self-made wealth and power to try and earn him and his son Dodi (Khalid Abdalla) a seat at the royal table.